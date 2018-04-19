Cash crunch: 86% of ATMs working, notes being printed 24x7, assures govt

Currency crunch seen in many parts of the country in past few days showed signs of easing on Thursday with 86 per cent of coming online, cash being transported to deficit areas and government presses working overtime to print new notes, officials said.

India's largest said the problem will be resolved by Friday.

"It is not a uniform problem. It is there in geographies like Telangana and We are hoping that the problem will be resolved by tomorrow because cash is in transition and it is reaching these states by today evening," SBI's Kumar told reporters here.

Meanwhile, government officials said that with special arrangements being made to transport cash to areas that during the last three days faced an "unusual spurt in demand", 86 per cent of the 2.2 lakh were operational, dispensing cash. This was higher than 80 per cent operational yesterday and just 60 per cent working on Tuesday.

The shortage has been blamed on the inadequate availability of Rs 2,000 currency notes, which sources in the government said could be because of hoarding ahead of elections. Also, cassettes had not been configured to dispense smaller sized notes.

An said the government has ramped up of currency notes and is operating all the four presses 24x7. The presses this week have been minting and notes without a break to meet an estimated Rs 700 billion of currency shortfall in the country.

On an average, the four presses of Security and of Limited (SPMCIL) operate for 18-19 hours daily with a 3-4 hour break. But since the time ran dry, the presses are operating 24X7, the said.

Such was last seen post demonetisation when the of new Rs 2,000 notes was fast-tracked to meet the liquidity shortage in the market.

The of (RBI) had on Tuesday stated that there is sufficient cash in its vaults and currency chests. "Nevertheless, of the notes has been ramped up in all the 4 note presses."



Holding accountable those who are hoarding cash, Kumar said the should be recycled, meaning that if people withdraw from the and the needs to be deposited back as well.

"If we (people) hold everything, then whatever supply we (banks) do, it will be insufficient for the country. So it is important that the currency is also recycled," he said.

Commenting on the issue, said the hype around currency shortage has been created to mislead the nation.

"I feel that it is unnecessary hype which has been created. and RBI have said that there is no in 80 per cent of the and there is enough cash available in RBI chest also. It is a political conspiracy to mislead the nation. People should remain cautious about such conspiracies," he said.

Meanwhile, All- Banks Employees Association (AIBEA) has threatened to launch an agitation saying staff was facing public anger due to the It blamed the government and the RBI for the situation.