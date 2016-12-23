Demonetisation: Benefits elusive from RBI's Nov 29 easing

The Reserve of India’s (RBI) announcement of November 29 on an easing of the limit on of deposited in accounts hasn’t given much relief, due to the paucity of Rs 500 notes and the difficulty in using Rs 2,000 notes.

had then said that if deposits had been made in the demonetised notes, depositors could withdraw that much amount over and above the Rs 24,000 weekly limit. The move was aimed at those hesitant to deposit legal tender after the of high-value currency notes came into effect from November 9.

Banks should, preferably, issue higher denomination notes (of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500) for such withdrawals, it had added.

State of India executives said the change had been difficult to implement. With currency notes of all denominations in short supply, it is difficult to even give out cash within the weekly limit of Rs 24,000. Feedback from customers indicates they face problems in making purchases with the Rs 2,000 note, said another public sector executive. The had said that on careful consideration it has allowed withdrawals of deposits made in current legal tender notes on or after November 29, 2016 beyond the current limits. Banks should, preferably, issue higher denominations notes (of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500) for such withdrawals.

While easing the cap, the had said certain depositors were hesitating to deposit their monies into accounts due to the limits on cash from accounts. This was impeding active circulation of notes, the said.

Between November 10 and December 19, says the RBI, banks have reported that banknotes worth Rs 592,613 crore have been issued to the public, either over the counter or through ATMs. It has issued to banks and their branches a total of 22.6 billion pieces of notes of various denominations for distribution. Of which, 20.4 billion pieces were of the smaller denominations of Rs 10, 20, 50 and 100s. The count for the higher denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 was 2.2 billion.