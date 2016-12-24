Demonetisation: Cash crunch puts Solapur's beedi workers in a bind

The last of a six-part series looks at their plight after five weeks of demonetisation

Geeta Inamote, a worker in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, a beedi-making hub in India, continues to roll what is popularly called ‘the poor man’s cigarette’ every morning. She does this despite not receiving her wages for the last month. The ban on high-value notes announced on November 8 has left the country’s beedi industry, valued at nearly Rs 10,000 crore, in turmoil. Inamote is part of a nearly six million workforce employed by contractors, sub-contractors or manufacturers to roll beedis, the major task in beedi-making after cultivation of tendu ...

Sanjay Jog