Cash flow to normalise soon: Urjit Patel tells PAC

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor on Friday told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the cash crunch in the country post the November 8 drive will normalise with the passage of time.

Sources said the central banking institution also informed the that specific agencies like Financial Intelligence Unit and Income Tax Dept are looking into abnormal deposits.

Explaining to the members, the Governor informed them about the efforts being made to normalise the situation of the cash crunch in rural areas. He also threw light on the efforts being made to normalise the situation in urban areas.

The governor had earlier on Wednesday appeared before Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance over the same issue during which he failed to disclose the amount of money that returned to the banking system post demonetisation.

In a surprise move on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.