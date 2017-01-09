TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » Demonetisation

I-T dept asks banks to report pre-note ban cash deposits
Business Standard

Cashless transactions see an uptick

Provisional RBI data for November-December show a steady increase in card usage

Nupur Anand  |  Mumbai 

online, cashless, transaction, online, money, pay, mobile
Photo: Shutterstock

With no option left after demonetisation, consumers have been increasingly using their plastic or mobile money to transact. Provisional Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data for November-December show a steady increase in card usage. 

For instance, in December, the volume of card transactions for four banks was at 311 million and the estimated value was at Rs 52,220 crore. This is higher than the 214.48 million transactions worth Rs 44,119 crore recorded in August when data from all the banks was collected. We also see a similar story playing out in case of mobile wallets. 

However, what needs to be seen is if the momentum in cashless transactions continues even after cash withdrawal restrictions are removed.

Chart, cashless, cards
Chart

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Cashless transactions see an uptick

Provisional RBI data for November-December show a steady increase in card usage

Provisional RBI data for November-December show a steady increase in card usage
With no option left after demonetisation, consumers have been increasingly using their plastic or mobile money to transact. Provisional Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data for November-December show a steady increase in card usage. 

For instance, in December, the volume of card transactions for four banks was at 311 million and the estimated value was at Rs 52,220 crore. This is higher than the 214.48 million transactions worth Rs 44,119 crore recorded in August when data from all the banks was collected. We also see a similar story playing out in case of mobile wallets. 

However, what needs to be seen is if the momentum in cashless transactions continues even after cash withdrawal restrictions are removed.

Chart, cashless, cards
Chart

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Cashless transactions see an uptick

Provisional RBI data for November-December show a steady increase in card usage

With no option left after demonetisation, consumers have been increasingly using their plastic or mobile money to transact. Provisional Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data for November-December show a steady increase in card usage. 

For instance, in December, the volume of card transactions for four banks was at 311 million and the estimated value was at Rs 52,220 crore. This is higher than the 214.48 million transactions worth Rs 44,119 crore recorded in August when data from all the banks was collected. We also see a similar story playing out in case of mobile wallets. 

However, what needs to be seen is if the momentum in cashless transactions continues even after cash withdrawal restrictions are removed.

Chart, cashless, cards
Chart

image
Business Standard
177 22