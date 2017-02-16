CBDT proposal to tap Aadhar database needs Cabinet OK

The proposal by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to use database to verify recipients will need approval as it involves multiple agencies of the central government, said a spokesperson for the body.

“Currently it takes up to three weeks to verify the applicant. If the Aadhaar database has all the latest details of a person including address, finger prints, that can be used for verification of the PAN applicant and reduce the time taken,” Meenakshi Goswami, spokesperson, said.

Goswami said the proposal has not yet been finalised.

The is working on using the extensive Aadhaar database and its e-KYC norms to verify those applying for PAN cards.

The idea is that it will drastically reduce the time taken to verify from a few weeks to five-six days. KYC is know your customer.