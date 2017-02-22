CBDT to write of pending taxes for individuals up to Rs 100

Among the 18 lakh individuals struggling with petty income tax dues pending for years together? You may have got one time lucky, with the tax department deciding to write of all pending arrears up to Rs 100 till date.

For the first time ever, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has taken this major tax administrative clean up exercise. And it has got finance minister Arun Jaitley's nod as well.

Although the government will have to forego a small revenue of close to Rs 7 crore, it will effectively close around 1.8 million cases, making up for over 10% of the total tax arrears entries in volume terms.

The move, aimed at improvising administrative efficiency and lowering cost of collection, will also ensure smooth refunds for assesses with such petty tax dues.

"It has been decided to write off tax arrears of up to Rs 100 each. Most of these cases are older than three years. This will ease a lot of hassle that the taxpayers go through, besides de-cluttering our database of arrears, which may not even be recoverable," says a senior government official.

He adds that the move is aimed at reducing litigations and help government prioritise bigger defaulters.

"The resources to recover the tax in these cases were higher than the arrears. The exercise may be expanded going forward on a case by case basis," says another official.

Jaitley has approved the exercise under Delegation of Power Rules, 1978, which empowers the finance minister to write off any tax dues. The Rule empowers chief commissioners to write off arrears only up to Rs 25 lakh.

"It is a good move. Considering the cost benefit analysis on collection of arrears must be looked at. It is a small beginning. If collection takes too much of a cost, it is ultimately a burden on taxpayers only. But it should be seen that it doesn't encourage people to not pay taxes," says Rahul Garg, leader, direct tax, PwC.

About 2.2 million tax arrears cases are between Rs 100 and Rs 5,000. Expansion of the writing of initiative will promote friendlier tax regime.

"Such petty tax dues not only affect taxpayer's ability in getting refunds but also add on to the database," says the official. Since these are very old cases, these are not even being followed up by the department. In some cases, the defaulter cannot be tracked. The cost of recovery is higher than the pending tax amount in many cases," he adds.

Earlier in the current financial year, in order to provide relief to small taxpayers, the government expedited refunds of up to Rs 5,000 and also for cases where the arrear amount was up to Rs 5,000.

The Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) of the tax department has already processed over 41.9 million income tax returns (ITRs) and issued over Rs 1.62 crore refunds during the current financial year up to February 10, which is over 40 per cent higher over that in the corresponding period of the previous year. Of this, around 92% of the refunds were below Rs 50,000 due to priority given to refunds to small taxpayers.