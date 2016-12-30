TRENDING ON BS
CBI nabs income tax officer taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in new notes

ITO Vinay Kumar had demanded the bribe in new currency notes from the complainant

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

CBI officials today arrested an Income Tax Officer (ITO) for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in new Rs 2,000 currency notes.

ITO Vinay Kumar, posted at the Jhalawar branch of the IT department, had demanded the bribe in new currency notes from the complainant for settling a matter related to income tax scrutiny, CBI officials said.

The accused had asked the complainant to meet him at a spot, around 1.5 kms from his office, to pay the money, they added.

As the accused was accepting 50 currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination from the complainant, CBI officials, who had laid a trap, nabbed him.

A case was registered against Kumar, CBI officials said, adding that he will be produced before a court.

