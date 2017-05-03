CCEA clears Twin Star Technologies' Rs 9,000 crore FDI proposal

Investment is likely to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 30,000 people

Investment is likely to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 30,000 people

The government on Wednesday approved a proposal of Technologies, promoted by billionaire Anil Agarwal's family, envisaging investment of up to Rs 9,000 crore from a Mauritius-based company.



The foreign investment is likely to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 30,000 people.



The decision was taken by the (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister



As per the proposal, Technologies will get foreign investment up to Rs 9,000 crore (by on or before March 2025) from Overseas, Mauritius.



"The investment will be through a combination of equity, compulsorily convertible debentures, compulsorily convertible preference shares and other FDl (foreign direct investment) compliant instruments...," an official release said.



The proposed investment is for undertaking downstream investment in NRI (non-resident Indian) billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Display Technologies and other Indian operating companies engaged in activities eligible for receiving FDl on the automatic route.



" of up to Rs 9,000 crore will be received in the country (on or before March 2025) and will provide direct and indirect employment to over 30,000 people," the release added.



Last year, the Agarwal-led company had announced that it will set up India's first facility, which will see an investment of nearly Rs 68,000 crore in five phases.

Press Trust of India