CCEA likely to consider proposal for rural electrification subsidy scheme

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is likely to consider and approve tomorrow a proposal to launch a scheme called 'Saubhagaya' for providing subsidy on equipment for energising all in

"The proposal for Saubhagaya Scheme to provide to all in a rural area is listed on the agenda of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for its meeting scheduled tomorrow," a source said.

Under the scheme, the will provide subsidy on equipment like transformers, meters and wires used to energise the in The has been working hard to electrify all villages in the country and also want to achieve 24X7 Power for All by 2019.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to electrify the remaining 18,452 unelectrified villages in 1,000 days in his Independence Day speech. However, the is expected to electrify all habited villages December this year. According to GARV portal, out of the 18,452 villages, 14,419 villages have been electrified so far. The electrification work is in progress on 3046 villages while 987 villages are uninhabited.

The portal also indicates that out of the 17.92 core in the rural areas, 13.87 crore families have got an connection.

This is expected to be a big boost for programme in the country.