CCEA nod likely for farming out 67% of oil blocks in January

-
ALSO READPenalty on Reliance Industries to be based on gas price when produced: Dharmendra Pradhan ONGC, DGH under scrutiny for gas migration: Pradhan Rs 20k-cr MP solar power plant to fuel refineries: Dharmendra Pradhan Govt to ask RIL to pay for migrated ONGC gas CCEA to award oil blocks by mid-December
-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is likely to award around 31 oil and gas blocks to various bidders out of 46 contract areas (or 67 per cent) which were put on offer. A final nod for awarding the contract areas to the selected bidders in discovered small and marginal field (DSF) auction will happen only by the third week of January.
37 were private companies. The 46 contract areas on offer got a total 134 e-bids and had an estimated reserves of 88 million tonnes of oil equivalent, which, if produced, can cut down India’s oil import bill by Rs 3,500 crore annually.
After the scrutiny of bids, at least 31 blocks are likely to be awarded to bidders for development.
Among the major companies that participated in the bidding process are state-run Indian Oil Corporation, Anil Agarwal-led Cairn India, Oil India, GAIL India, Bharat Petro Resources, Adani Welspun Exploration and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company. On the other hand, a lot of new companies such as Dilip Shanghvi’s Sun Petrochemicals and Subhash Chandra’s Essel Group got much attention during the bidding process, which closed on November 21.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU