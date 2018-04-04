CCI to have 1 chairperson, 3 members after Cabinet approves rightsizing

The Cabinet today approved rightsizing of antitrust watchdog (CCI) by halving the number of its members to three.

currently has one and six members. It will now have one and three members.

This, according to an official statement, would be done "by not filling the existing vacancies of two members and one more additional vacancy, which is expected in September when one of the present incumbents will complete his term."



The Cabinet headed by approved the rightsizing of in "pursuance of the Government's objective of 'minimum - maximum governance'."



This would lead to "faster turnaround in hearings" that is expected to result in speedier approvals.

This would stimulate the business process of corporate and result in greater employment opportunities in the country, it added.