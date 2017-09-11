CCI to probe pharma, health care sectors

JUST IN
Veena Mani  |  New Delhi 

Sources say CCI might look at issues like abuse of dominant positions in the medical device sector, starting with the cardiac stent and knee implant businesses.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) plans to look into the health care sector, after having probed cartels in other segments. 

Sources in the know say it might look at issues such as abuse of dominant positions in the medical device sector. Perhaps starting with the cardiac stent and knee implant businesses. 

It has already invited requests from agencies to conduct studies in the pharmaceutical and health care spaces, specific to the National Capital Region. Including a study of generic and branded medicines, beside diagnostics and pharmacists.

With this, the pharmaceutical and health care sectors will have to tackle more than one regulator. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority is already keeping an eye and regulates the prices of essential drugs.
First Published: Mon, September 11 2017. 01:14 IST

