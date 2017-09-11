CCI to probe pharma, health care sectors

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) plans to look into the health care sector, after having probed cartels in other segments.

Sources in the know say it might look at issues such as abuse of dominant positions in the Perhaps starting with the and businesses.

It has already invited requests from agencies to conduct studies in the pharmaceutical and health care spaces, specific to the National Capital Region. Including a study of generic and branded medicines, beside diagnostics and pharmacists.

In a move towards this, it has opened request for proposal from agencies to conduct studies on the pharmaceutical and health care space, specific to the national capital region.

With this, the pharmaceutical and health care sectors will have to tackle more than one regulator. The is already keeping an eye and regulates the prices of essential drugs.