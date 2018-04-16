Centre asks states, Union Territories to integrate with PayGov India

-
With the Union government encouraging digital payments, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked state governments and Union Territories (UTs) to integrate their applications with PayGov India, the national payment service platform.
The integration will enable citizens to make online and mobile-based payments for availing of government services, payment of taxes, and utility bills.
The ministry has requested the central, state, UTs, departments, public sector undertakings, state corporations, municipal corporations, government bodies, and public utilities to integrate their applications with PayGov India.
MeitY has collaborated with the NSDL Database Management (NDML), a wholly owned subsidiary of NSDL, for providing a centralised payment gateway (PayGov India) that will enable citizens to make online payments for availing of various services.
The payment gateway has already been integrated with NSDG (National Service Delivery Gateway), SSDG (State Service Delivery), and the Mobile Seva platform to provide a single interface for connecting various state portals, national portal, e-government applications, and mobile-based services.
“After demonetisation, the country has seen immense growth of digital payments through various payment modes. In order to continue and enhance the momentum of growth of digital payments, it has become essential that departments should adopt electronic modes in every transaction within the government and with citizens and businesses,” the ministry said in a recent letter to chief secretaries.
PayGov India will enable transactions for all public and private sector banks of India through credit cards, debit cards, netbanking, immediate payment services, NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer), RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement), BHIM, and Unified Payments Interface.
Different transaction fees have been set for every transaction done through different payment modes with PayGov. The rates have been negotiated with NDML specifically for government transaction and will be consistent across all states, UTs, and central departments.
