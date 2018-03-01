Centre extends Additional Solicitor General Mehta's tenure till June 2020

-
The Centre has extended the tenure of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta, who was recently named the special public prosecutor for 2G spectrum scam cases, till June 2020, according to an official order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extensions in the tenure of four ASGs of India — Mehta, Maninder Singh, P S Narsimha, and Pinky Anand — till June 30, 2020, it said, without divulging more.
