Centre extends Additional Solicitor General Mehta's tenure till June 2020

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extensions in the tenure of four ASGs of India

Press Trust of India 

Judges, Judges appointment
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The Centre has extended the tenure of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta, who was recently named the special public prosecutor for 2G spectrum scam cases, till June 2020, according to an official order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extensions in the tenure of four ASGs of India — Mehta, Maninder Singh, P S Narsimha, and Pinky Anand — till June 30, 2020, it said, without divulging more.

First Published: Thu, March 01 2018. 00:26 IST

