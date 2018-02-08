Centre gave Rs 36.62 million for 90 border outposts in Jammu: Mufti

-
The Centre has sanctioned the construction of 90 border outposts (BoPs) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday. In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Kuldeep Raj in the state Assembly, Mufti said the process of acquisition of land for the BoPs "all along the Indo-Pak border" in the state had been initiated. The Union Home ministry has conveyed its sanction to the construction and functioning of 90 BoPs on the IB in Jammu, she said. In this direction, Rs 21.28 million has been disbursed as compensation for land out of the total Rs 36.62 million received from Centre, Mufti added.
