JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India's renewable energy project tendering to be at all-time high in FY18
Business Standard

Centre gave Rs 36.62 million for 90 border outposts in Jammu: Mufti

Rs 21.28 million has been disbursed as compensation for land out of the total Rs 36.62 million received from Centre, Mufti said

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti PTI
Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti PTI

The Centre has sanctioned the construction of 90 border outposts (BoPs) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday. In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Kuldeep Raj in the state Assembly, Mufti said the process of acquisition of land for the BoPs "all along the Indo-Pak border" in the state had been initiated. The Union Home ministry has conveyed its sanction to the construction and functioning of 90 BoPs on the IB in Jammu, she said. In this direction, Rs 21.28 million has been disbursed as compensation for land out of the total Rs 36.62 million received from Centre, Mufti added.

First Published: Thu, February 08 2018. 20:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements