Centre imposes anti-dumping duty on tempered glass from China for 5 years

The duty has been imposed on 'textured toughened (Tempered) Glass with a minimum of 90.5 per cent transmission having thickness not exceeding 4.2 mm (including tolerance of 0.2 mm) and where at least one dimension exceeds 1500 mm, whether coated or uncoated.Investigations by the Directorate General of and Allied Duties (DGAD) had found that the has been exported to India from below its associated normal value.Also, it concluded that domestic industry has suffered material injury which was caused by the dumped of the goods from"The duty imposed shall be effective for a period of five years from the date of publication of this notification," the notification said.India imposes duty to protect domestic industry from an increase in cheap priceCommerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier this month told Rajya Sabha that, " duty is in force on 93 products concerning from China".These products belong to a broad group of chemicals and petrochemicals, products of steel and other metals, fibres and yarn, machinery items, rubber or plastic products, electric and electronic items and consumer goods, among others.India's from marginally dipped to $61.28 billion in 2016-17 as against $61.7 in the previous fiscal.