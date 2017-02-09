Centre makes Aadhaar card mandatory for availing foodgrain under PDS

The central government said on Thursday that an (unique citizen identification) number would be mandatory for taking foodgrain through the Public Distribution System (PDS) under the National And for cash transfers in lieu of the under it.

According to the Act, producing the document for identification is compulsory for any transfers made from the Consolidated Fund of India, went an official statement. The subsidy in is drawn from the Consolidated Fund.

Those who don’t have an will continue to get their monthly ration quota if they provide proof of having applied for it, along with a supporting document for identification such a Voter ID Card, PAN, passport, driving licence, etc. Such persons have to necessarily apply for enrolment by June 31. At least one member of the household listed in a ration card has to have this number or show proof of having applied.

The formal notification became applicable from Thursday in all places except Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu & Kashmir. It will also be applicable to all new beneficiaries identified under the

" obviates the need for producing multiple documents to prove one’s identity and its use as an identity document for delivery of benefits simplifies government delivery processes and brings in transparency,” Food Minister said in a tweet.

The government statement specified that an request could also be made by giving name, address, mobile number, ration card number and other details with the ration shop owner or through the web portal provided for the purpose by state and central governments.

The government statement also directed all states to mandatorily link the number of a beneficiary with the ration card or with the bank account for cash transfer of the food subsidy, within 30 days after getting it.

States have been told to give this development wide publicity and to enrol all beneficiaries by end-June.

Under the NFSA, the Centre is legally mandated to supply subsidised foodgrain to a little over 80 per cent of the population — at Rs 2 a kg, rice at Rs 3 a kg and coarse grain at Re 1 a kg.

In 2017-18, the Centre has estimated a of Rs 145,338 crore, almost eight per cent more than the revised estimate for 2016-17.