How is MP's 'Bhawantar Bhugtan Yojana' performing? Modi govt wants to know

The Centre will carefully evaluate all the pros and cons of the three procurement models suggested by NITI Aayog and others for ensuring procurement under Minimum Support Price (MSP) before finalizing their contours and no decision is expected in a hurry, senior officials said.

It might commission a study to analyse the effectiveness and problems in Madhya Pradesh’s Yojana (Price deficiency Payment Scheme), one of the models being talked off as an alternative to direct procurement of commodities whose prices have fallen below the fixed

The study could be done by one of the established think-tanks in the country.

Under the Yojana of government, the state pays a portion of the loss suffered by farmers for selling below the capped up to a limit.

The state started the scheme from 2017 kharif season and was planning to carry it on in the next rabi season as well, but had to abruptly withdraw the main commodities after Centre declined financial support awaiting a formal national roll-out.

The scheme which was being studied by other states as well had been riddled with allegations of malfunctioning and hijacking by traders.

The other model which the is trying to push is a more direct model of purchase where states are free to purchase commodities if prices fall below MSP, while Centre shares a portion of the loss.

Called as Market Assurance Scheme (MAS), the scheme gave operational freedom to states to intervene in the market in case of a fall in prices.

in his 2018-19 Budget speech while announcing that henceforth, all will be in-principle fixed at 50 per cent more than their cost of production (A2+FL) and also directed the NITI Aayog to finalise a procurement model which would ensure that maximum farmers get the benefit of MSP.

Therefore, the NITI Aayog has come out with a concept paper that highlights three models of procurement that include MAS, Price Deficiency Payment and also procurement by private agencies.

The paper was finalized after extensive discussion with states.

Under the MAS, according to NITI Aayog paper, the expenditure could be something in between Rs 405 billion to Rs 540 billion annually depending upon the extent of loss shared, while under the Price Deficiency Payment scheme, the expenditure is expected to be less than Rs 300 billion.

However, officials said that the expenditure could be much less, somewhere around Rs 200-250 billion.

The third model which is also being discussed is active involvement of private players to procure at MSP. The private parties are selected through a transparent process.