Centre mulling incentives for ULBs for 'vehicle-free' zones

A day after a decision was taken to make 'vehicle-free' for three months, Union minister on Friday said the Centre was considering incentives for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) who replicate such initiatives aimed at decongesting areas.

The Union Urban Development Minister also dispelled the apprehensions of traders, saying the move would in fact "increase their businesses" even as he said the date for the implementation of the scheme was yet to be decided.

Venkaiah Naidu "I want this ( zone) kind of arrangements in various big cities across the country, particularly in the metros. I am suggesting this to all the big cities and will even tell the municipalities to take up such measures. We are thinking of giving incentives to them for this," Naidu said.

On Thursday, a meeting chaired by Naidu decided to make the inner and middle circular roads of from February for the next three months on a trial basis.

The Union minister said the future course of action would be decided on the basis of results of the trial and expressed hope that the people will "understand and cooperate" to make it a success.

"People want some places where there is no pollution and congestion...Free movement with no vehicles, so that they can relax and go around shopping...We have such places in some of the developed counties across the globe," he said.

Naidu promised that all the precautionary arrangements would be in place, so that no inconvenience is caused to the elderly people, children, women and differently-abled persons.

Officials have held discussions with various stakeholders, including the traders, he said, adding, "It is not that nobody has been consulted. I can assure the traders that it would be helpful for them as their businesses will increase."

He maintained that no unauthorised hawker would be allowed to squat and there would be a designated place for them in the area which will make even their lives comfortable.

"We are also planning to have open-top electric buses, double-decker buses, so that one can go around the place," Naidu said and expressed happiness over Delhi minister Kapil Mishra welcoming the step.