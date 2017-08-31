Centre notifies new quality norms and standards for solar equipment

Following the heat from cheap imports and steeply falling tariffs in solar power, the ministry of new and (MNRE) has drafted a new set of norms and standards for all — domestic and imported.

The move is to keep a check on the quality of upcoming solar projects as the power purchase agreement and tariff is set for 25 years. Domestic solar manufacturers’ have been up in arms against the imports coming especially from Their contention was that the steeply low tariffs are a result of cheap imported solar equipment, quality of which is questionable.

Business Standard recently reported that the government is designing standards for solar panels, which in turn would also help it identify approved supplier, both domestic and overseas.

In the newly designed standards, MNRE has enlisted six standards for different types of equipment used in solar power project including solar to batteries. The standards are designed under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act and would be governed under the same. The standards would be enforced after 12 months.

“No person shall by himself or through any person on his behalf manufacture or store for sale, import, sell or distribute goods which do not conform to the Specified Standard and do not bear the Standard Mark as notified by the Bureau for such Goods from time to time after obtaining registration from the Bureau,” said the notice reviewed by the paper.

“As the Government has provided a 12 months time before the act is applicable, players can work to achieve the standards in a sustainable way. This a good move that will counter low-quality imports and will be extremely useful in distributed and rooftop segment where the end user is technically not sophisticated,” said Ratul Puri, Chairman,

MNRE would also set up labs for testing the equipment. Industry executives, however, pointed out that this would lead to increase in price and hassles as all suppliers will need to get certified in India where we have limited testing facilities.

“However the standards are all Indian and testing will have to be carried out in India. May be an additional burden for class A players. They should also accept certification from internationally reputed agencies like TUV, Fraunhofer,” said an executive with a domestic company.