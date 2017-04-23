Centre plans Rs 37,500 cr European-style superfast suburban train network

Regional Rapid Transit System to cover Delhi-Alwar corridor initially, in just 104 minutes

A (RRTS) on the lines of in Europe and North America is being planned by the central government, starting with Delhi-Alwar (Rajasthan) corridor, at an investment of Rs 37,539 crore.



A stakeholder’s workshop was organized on Saturday by and to discuss various aspects of Delhi-Alwar RRTS Corridor.



The distance between Alwar and Delhi has been planned to be covered just in 104 minutes, Delhi-Mahipalpur (Aero city) in 12 minutes, Delhi-Manesar in 30 minutes and Delhi-Rewari in 57 minutes, an official statement said.



The total project is planned to be completed in about 6 years after approval of the detailed project report.





Length of corridor: 180.50 km Total 19 stations: 9 underground, 10 elevated Design speed: 180 kmph, running speed: 160 kmph, average:100 kmph Train frequency: every 5-10 minutes Delhi-Alwar distance covered in 104 minutes Total project cost: Rs 37,539 crore (year 2016 as base)

Megha Manchanda

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

The cost of the project on the basis of year 2016 is about Rs 37,539 crore, to be funded by the central government, concerned state governments and funding agencies, the statement said.The length of the corridor is 180.50 km in which elevated portion is (124.5 km) and underground portion is (56 km) corridor.The network will have 19 stations in all, of which nine will be underground and 10 elevated. Design speed is 180 km an hour, while operational speed is 160 kmph and average speed is 100 kmph.The proposed trains will have air-conditioned cars with business and economy class.The government hopes the proposed RRTS will help reduce pollution and congestion significantly on the roads of the and Delhi. The system will use renewable sources of energy.The government is also hopeful that the RRTS will help create jobs in the NCR.RRTS has three prioritised corridors -- Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut (90 km), Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar (180 km) and Delhi-Sonepat-Panipat (111 km).