Centre plans to invest Rs 107 bn to boost telecommunication in north east

The government on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 107.43 billion for improving the network in the northeastern states and along the National Highways in the region.

Union Minister of State for Telecommunications announced this while he was in Guwahati to review the implementation of and other major projects in the northeastern region.

"An amount of Rs 107.43 billion will be spent on different projects in the northeastern states to spread to different uncovered villages in the region. I hope that most of these projects will be completed by December 2018," said Sinha.

"The Commission in its recent meeting has approved a comprehensive strategy to implement in the northeast region.

Under strategy, 4,240 gram panchayats in the northeast are to be connected by broadband by satellite connectivity by December 2018. The estimated cost of the satellite connectivity is Rs 7.33 billion," he said.

He further said that under comprehensive development project for NER, 6,673 towers are to be set up to provide connectivity to 8,621 villages and along the National Highways at a cost of Rs 53.36 billion.

"An MoU was signed between the and USO fund to set up 2,817 mobile towers by in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of -- Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao -- while the work of setting up of 2,004 towers in six other states has been initiated by Bharti in December 2017, which is to be completed in 18 months time," he said.

Sinha further said that the also plans to establish a robust network in bordering areas of the state.

"However, first there has to be mobile network and we are working on to make the mobile network available. I hope the completion of these projects would lead to improved connectivity in the region," he said.

The minister also dedicated the Asthamangal project implemented by the to the nation and especially to the citizens of the northeast region.

Under the project, an alternate bandwidth of 810 Gbps at a cost of about Rs 350 million has been provided by the using reliable connectivity through optical power ground fibre (OPGW) of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for all state headquarters and important locations in the northeast region.