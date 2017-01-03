Centre seeks Mukul Rohatgi view on tax on inter-state movement of goods

The has sought the views of (A-G) on who should have the right to tax inter-state movement of goods.

This is a new flashpoint to have emerged in the wrangling between the central and state governments for ringing in the goods and services tax (GST). But, as the reference will take some time to go through, the meeting of the Council this week to sort the differences could remain undecided.

Last month, the finance ministry had referred the dispute to the for its comments. In a surprising quick turnaround, the had advised North Block that the will have full powers to tax inter-state movement of goods. The view was based on a series of rulings handed down by the Supreme Court over the years. The view has annoyed states, which have vehemently protested the advice. According to them, since each state administration has run the sales tax regime on goods for decades, they have built up the expertise to handle inter-state transactions, too.

On the other hand, central government’s indirect tax cadre officers who have seen their turf progressively whittled as the taxation powers of has expanded, have felt relieved at the law ministry’s advice. brings most indirect tax under its fold. More powers to mean the taxes will be handled by the state government officers led by the respective IAS cadres.

The specialised cadre of indirect tax officers belonging to the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) are consequently on the losing end. The officers association of have called for a meeting among themselves to take stock of the developments.

If Mukul Rohatgi, the highest law officer in the central government supports finance ministry’s position that should tax inter-state movement of goods, the reference can be placed before the Cabinet for nullifying the law ministry’s advice.

This could cool the frayed tempers at the meeting of the Council, the highest decision making body which has representations from all state governments.