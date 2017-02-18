Centre to delete minutes of GST Council meet where tax split was discussed

In a first, Opposition-ruled on Saturday got the to delete three minutes of the last Goods and Services (GST) Council meeting from the records that provided for tweaking of agreed criteria for division of taxpayers under the regime.

The Council, headed by Union Finance Minister and comprising representatives of all states, had in its last meeting on January 16 agreed that 90 per cent of assessees below Rs 1.5 crore annual turnover will be assessed by and the remaining 10 per cent by the

For taxpayers with over Rs 1.5 crore turnover, the split was 50:50 between the and

But the minutes of that meeting, which came up for approval at the tenth Council meet in Udaipur on Saturday, gave a leeway to split the assessees in a different ratio in consultation with the

This was strongly opposed by Opposition-ruled like Delhi, West Bengal, and which felt the reported 'minutes of the meeting' do not reflect the decision taken at the Council.

This, along with two other minutes, was dropped in Saturday's meeting, a minister of an Opposition-ruled state told reporters in Udaipur.

"The 90:10 division (of assessees with turnover below Rs 1.5 crore) and 50:50 (for assessees with over Rs 1.5 crore turnover) was decided but it was not decided that any one state can sit with the and decide to rework (the division) on its own," he said, adding that it was not discussed in the last meeting.

The minister further said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled had at the last meeting stated that they don't want control over small businesses and the on Saturday said that it shouldn't be made part of the Council minutes.

The was originally not in favour of a horizontal split of control of assessees under the dual control or cross empowerment but had to give into states' demand in the last meeting.

The minister said now the by tweaking the minutes is trying to keep the issue open-ended "so that later they can exert pressure through taxmen and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ask other to also give up their powers".

"This is a political gimmick to increase Centre's powers by turning 90:10 into 50:50. What is the role of council then if the individually come and decide," he added.

Trinamool Congress (TMC)-ruled West Bengal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-governed Delhi, Congress-ruled and Left-ruled were most vocal in their opposition.

"They (these parties) vehemently opposed it," he said claiming central officers were pulled up and told that if they cannot make the minutes of meeting properly they should take help of state officials.

The minister also said the minutes stated that new registrations of assessees would be divided 50-50 between the and "It wasn't discussed in the last meeting," he added.

Another issue which was contested was on import-export, he said adding the had taken the powers to decide in any dispute.

"If goods and services are imported, it is the customs that decides, but in the case of exports, decide. So they wanted to take that power and give them to the centre," he added.

"We have got the three minutes deleted. It is for the first time ever that this has happened," the minister said.

"The worst part is that since the beginning of council, instead of discussing how to reduce the burden of the taxpayers, we have been talking about how to accommodate officials. The minister further said the pulled up Central officials for being biased towards the while drafting the minutes. The central officials were told if they cannot draft the minutes of the Council meeting properly, they should take help of state officials," he said.