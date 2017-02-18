Centre to delete minutes of GST Council meet where tax split was discussed

In a first, Opposition-ruled states
on Saturday got the Centre
to delete three minutes of the last Goods and Services Tax
(GST) Council meeting from the records that provided for tweaking of agreed criteria for division of taxpayers under the GST
regime.
The GST
Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
and comprising representatives of all states, had in its last meeting on January 16 agreed that 90 per cent of tax
assessees below Rs 1.5 crore annual turnover will be assessed by states
and the remaining 10 per cent by the Centre.
For taxpayers with over Rs 1.5 crore turnover, the split was 50:50 between the Centre
and states.
But the minutes of that meeting, which came up for approval at the tenth GST
Council meet in Udaipur on Saturday, gave states
a leeway to split the assessees in a different ratio in consultation with the Centre.
This was strongly opposed by Opposition-ruled states
like Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala
and Karnataka
which felt the reported 'minutes of the meeting' do not reflect the decision taken at the GST
Council.
This, along with two other minutes, was dropped in Saturday's meeting, a minister of an Opposition-ruled state told reporters in Udaipur.
"The 90:10 division (of assessees with turnover below Rs 1.5 crore) and 50:50 (for assessees with over Rs 1.5 crore turnover) was decided but it was not decided that any one state can sit with the Centre
and decide to rework (the division) on its own," he said, adding that it was not discussed in the last meeting.
The minister further said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states
had at the last meeting stated that they don't want control over small businesses and the states
on Saturday said that it shouldn't be made part of the Council minutes.
The Centre
was originally not in favour of a horizontal split of control of assessees under the dual control or cross empowerment but had to give into states' demand in the last meeting.
The minister said now the Centre
by tweaking the minutes is trying to keep the issue open-ended "so that later they can exert pressure through taxmen and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ask other states
to also give up their powers".
"This is a political gimmick to increase Centre's powers by turning 90:10 into 50:50. What is the role of GST
council then if the states
individually come and decide," he added.
Trinamool Congress (TMC)-ruled West Bengal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-governed Delhi, Congress-ruled Karnataka
and Left-ruled Kerala
were most vocal in their opposition.
"They (these parties) vehemently opposed it," he said claiming central tax
officers were pulled up and told that if they cannot make the minutes of meeting properly they should take help of state officials.
The minister also said the minutes stated that new registrations of assessees would be divided 50-50 between the Centre
and states.
"It wasn't discussed in the last meeting," he added.
Another issue which was contested was on import-export, he said adding the Centre
had taken the powers to decide in any dispute.
"If goods and services are imported, it is the customs that decides, but in the case of exports, states
decide. So they wanted to take that power and give them to the centre," he added.
"We have got the three minutes deleted. It is for the first time ever that this has happened," the minister said.
"The worst part is that since the beginning of GST
council, instead of discussing how to reduce the burden of the taxpayers, we have been talking about how to accommodate tax
officials. The minister further said the States
pulled up Central tax
officials for being biased towards the Centre
while drafting the minutes. The central officials were told if they cannot draft the minutes of the Council meeting properly, they should take help of state officials," he said.
