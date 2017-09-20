Centre to direct states to stop physical trading in mandis with e-NaM

The Centre is planning to prohibit physical trading in any of the 455 mandis in 13 states which have shifted to the electronic (e- NaM ) from September 30.

Officials said the direction to the states is expected to be issued soon to totally stop any physical trading in mandis where e-NaM has been established.

The matter is expected to be discussed further at a meeting of state ministers with their counterparts in the Central government on smoothing agriculture markets this week.

Meanwhile, the Centre has fixed an ambitious target of producing 274.55 million tonnes of foodgrains in the 2017-18 crop year that started from July, which is marginally less than the record production of 2016-17 of 275.68 million tonnes despite deficit rains in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The target was unveiled at a two-day conference on rabi harvest which started from Wednesday.

Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh in his address at the conference said that not only productivity of various crops needs to be raised, but there should also be the focus on allied farm activities like timber cultivation and honeybee cultivation is required.

The centre has already come out with a four-volume report suggesting ways to boost farmers' income, which the states will have to study and see how best it can be implemented in each state.

"The government’s aim is to increase productivity and ensure farmers get the remunerative price for their produce."

The government has launched several schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, Soil Health Card scheme, neem-coated urea and electronic (e-NAM) to achieve the target of doubling farmers' income.

While implementing these schemes, he said, states have to "devise their own strategy" to boost farmers' income by focusing on production-to-post-harvest activities.

"It is our responsibility to make special efforts to improve the agricultural sector so that it provides strong trade opportunities," he added.

Echoing similar views, Agriculture Secretary S K Pattanayak said, "doubling farmers' income by 2022 should be the mantra and all of us should be working towards it. The seven key schemes have to be operationalised at field level." He urged states to take e-NAM project seriously and put in place infrastructure to facilitate farmers to trade online.