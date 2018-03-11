Centre to get Rs 80.44 bn of dividend from Coal India

The Centre is expected to get around Rs 80.44 billion on account of from as the miner's board approved payment of interim for the financial year 2017-18 at a rate of Rs 16.50 per share.

The miner's total payout on account of this would be to the tune Rs 10,242 crore.

"The Board of Directors of CIL ( Ltd) in its meeting on Saturday, March 10, 2018 had approved payment of Interim for the financial year 2017-18 at the rate Rs 16.50 per share of the face value of Rs 10 as recommended by the in its meeting held on date," the said in a regulatory filing.

The government holds 78.55 per cent of share in the company and the rest is public shareholding.

In addition to amount, the is also expected to get around Rs 20.85 billion on account of tax.