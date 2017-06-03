Centre to make policy for petrochem regions more 'practical & pragmatic'

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre was considering changes in the petroleum, (PCPIRs) policy to make it more “pragmatic and practical”.

“ policy that was launched in 2007 to promote investment in and petrochemical sector needs to be fine-tuned and made more pragmatic and practical,” Mandaviya,minister of state for road transport and highways, shipping and chemicals and fertilisers, said.

“Industry, especially the downstream sectors that require petrochemicals as raw material for production, has been raising the issue of shortage of feedstock in the country,” Mandaviya told PTI.

The minister was in the city to participate in the programme ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ organised by the Airports Authority of India at Kelanpur on Friday.

“Of the five approved PCPIRs, only Dahej (Gujarat) PCPIR has made considerable progress and the Union will allocate more funds for its development and extend all support to it,” Mandaviya said.

On the much-delayed RO-RO (roll-on, roll-off) ferry service between Ghogha and Dahej, the minister said it would be ready for launch by August. The service was delayed due to some technical problems.

“The service will give a boost to entire Saurashtra region,” he said.

Mandaviya said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 3,159 crore for in Gujarat, which includes Rs 800 crore for conversion of Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway to six lane.