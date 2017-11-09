Centre to set up more cold storages for storing perishable food

The Centre was working to set up more in the country as wastages were high due to lack of such infrastructure, Union Minister C R Choudhary said here today.



The country needed more for preserving vegetables, and other items, the union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution said here after inaugurating the Central Warehousing Corporation's regional office cum storage complex.



Only 10 per cent and could be processed at present due to lack of cold storages, he said.If a strong chain of the facility was in place, the government could easily deal with the issue of price rise of food commodities like potatoes, onion and tomatoes during dull seasons, he said.Choudhary said the government has initiated steps to computerise the godowns under the to bring more transparency in providing service.