Centre to soon start two cashback schemes for payments via BHIM App

In order to boost digital transactions, the Central Government will launch two cash back schemes within a month, for payments made through the BHIM (Bharat Interface For Money) App.

The first would be a referral bonus scheme for individuals and the second a cash-back scheme for merchants, CEO, said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We have completed inter-ministerial discussion. Cashback schemes announced in the Budget 2017-18 would be implemented in one month," Kant said.

The was launched on the platform earlier this month. It is also available on the more popular platform. "There has been over 17 million downloads of the so far," Kant said.

Finance Minister in his Budget speech for 2017-18 had said, "Already there is evidence of increased The has been launched. It will unleash the power of mobile phones for digital payments and financial inclusion."

Kant said use of other digital payment options like Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), (UPI) and (AEPS) too have seen significant increase is usage.

Data showed that volume of transactions through USSD increased by 4,390 per cent from November 2016 to January 2017, while that through the rose by 4161 percentage.

Volume of transactions through (AEPS) rose by 285 per cent during the same period, while that from UPI (including BHIM) rose by 1,400 per cent between November 2016 to January 2017.

He also said that Centre is looking to lower the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges to encourage digital payments.

Referring to RBI's recent draft circular on rationalisation of MDR for debit card transactions, Kant said, "We are examining RBI's draft circular on MDR. There are challenges to see MDR rates come down...We will meet those challenges."

Last week, RBI had proposed to drastically cut MDR charges on debit card payments from April 1 with a view to maintain momentum of post note ban, especially among small merchants.

For small merchants with annual turnover of Rs 20 lakh and special category merchants, like utilities, insurance, mutual funds, educational institutions and government hospitals, the MDR charge has been proposed at 0.40 per cent of the transaction value.

Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charge, which is levied on debit card transaction, would be even less at 0.3 per cent if transaction is through digital PoS (QR Code), the RBI had said in a draft circular on rationalisation of MDR for debit card transactions.

The existing MDR is capped at 0.75 per cent for transactions up to Rs 2,000 and 1 per cent for over Rs 2,000.

However, there is no RBI cap on MDR on credit card payments.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Kant also informed that nearly a million consumers and merchants have been awarded over Rs 153.5 crore in the last 58 days under Niti Aayog's schemes to promote digital payments.

"According to the latest figures released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which has been executing the schemes, nearly 10 lakh consumers and merchants have been disbursed over Rs 153.5 crore as reward money till February 20, 2017

The winners belong to diverse socio-economic backgrounds, including farmers, merchants, small entrepreneurs, professionals, housewives, students and retired persons.

While majority of the winners are in the age group of 21 to 30, a significant number are also above 60 years of age.

Government on December 25 had launched two schemes -- Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana -- to boost post demonetisation. The schemes would remain open till April 14.