Centre yet to decide annual job survey cycle

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) plans an annual survey of households on employment from next year but has not decided the period of the study. “The survey is being conducted,” Chief Statistician T C A Anant said. “We will release both annual and quarterly reports after the full year (2017-18) is over. We are yet to take a call whether it (the survey period) will be for April-March or July-June.” NSSO will also release a quarterly survey for urban areas for a limited set of indicators. The survey comes amid a debate over demonetisation ...