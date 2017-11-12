JUST IN
Business Standard

Changes in GST brought once Modi was apprised of difficulties: Rajnath

Union minister hails the decisions taken at the latest GST Council meet

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Rajnath Singh
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The central government approaches issues with an open mind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed amendments in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) once he came to know of the practical difficulties, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Sunday, Singh said that the government works with an open mind.

"Wherever there is a need to bring an essential amendment, it will be done. The thinking of our prime minister is very clear in this regard. When he came to know that due to the GST, there are practical difficulties, he categorically said that whatever amendments can be brought about to end the difficulties, must be brought about," Singh said.

He claimed that traders were "extremely happy" with the decisions taken at the latest GST council meeting.
First Published: Sun, November 12 2017. 19:54 IST

