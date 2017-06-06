Changing jobs? Here's how to file your income tax returns

If you have changed jobs in the previous financial year, filing income can get complex. You will have two Form 16 to deal with, and if the new employer was not updated about the deductions claimed in the previous company, you may have a significant tax outgo.

Employees usually declare their tax-savings investments and other deductions to both the employers. However, they don’t realise that this can change the tax computation.

Vikram Ramchand, co-founder, Makemyreturns.com, points out that there’s Rs 150,000 lakh tax deduction available under Section 80C, Rs 200,000 lakh interest deduction on home loan interest.

Then, there’s basic exemption limit of Rs 250,000 lakh and another Rs 50,000 for investments in National Pension Scheme (NPS). These major deductions amount to Rs 650,000 lakh.

“If the old and new employers consider these twice, it can even change the tax slab of an individual,” adds Ramchand.

Those who have changed jobs need to prepare a statement of total income and tax liability to make sure that the tax is calculated as per the correct slab. For this, consolidate the salaries earned from both the employers in the given financial year.

Ensure that you have Form 16 from both the companies as these will show the various components employers have considered to calculate your tax liability and have accordingly deducted tax.

If you cannot get the Form 16 from the previous company, use the salary slips. You can also get details of tax deducted at source by referring to Form 26AS available at the e-filing website of the income Then, calculate the tax liability you may have.

If you earn Rs 12,00,000 a year, your tax liability comes to around Rs 56,200, that is if you take advantage of Section 80C, medical insurance deduction, NPS and home loan.

However, if you changed your job mid-year and both employers consider these deductions and exemptions, your tax liability will be negligible.

“In cases where an employee is getting the tax deduction benefit twice; the individual needs to calculate the tax liability and pay advance tax when he joins the new employer. Else, there would be interest charged on the tax outstanding,” says Naveen Wadhwa, a chartered accountant with Taxmann.com.

If the calculation gets too complicated for you, approach a chartered accountant. You can also go to platforms that help with All these platforms allow you to upload multiple Form 16. The software then automatically calculates the tax and shows you whether you have an outstanding. Some of these platforms let you use the facility for free if you opt for filing taxes on your own.

In future, to avoid such a situation, it's better to inform the new employer about the income earned and deduction availed with the previous one. Submit Form 12B to the with complete details of your salary, deductions and TDS from the earlier company. Form 12B helps the new employer to furnish a consolidated Form 16 at the end of the year based on the details provided.