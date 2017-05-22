Changing rules of business post GST worry MSMEs

Most MSMEs are worried over the govt's decision to reduce tax exemption limit from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 20 lakh, and to phase out CENVAT credit from September

Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSME) are still trying to assess the full extent of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime over the general conducting of their businesses with crucial rules of operation still unclear.

Although the government has unveiled rates of a significant number of items, majority of companies in the sector are more worried over new accounting and taxation norms that have been opposed by industry and are currently undergoing talks.

These include the government's decision to reduce the tax exemption limit for small-scale industrial units from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 20 lakh, and to phase out Central VAT (CENVAT) credit from September.

"We are is in talks with the government on a number of these rules which need to be finalised soon, especially since compliance norms are getting much stricter and the majority of the sector is entering the taxation fold for the first time", Om Prakash Mittal, National President of industry body said.

Currently, the government recognizes micro enterprises as those with less than Rs 25 lakh investment in plant and machinery. Small and medium size enterprises are those similar investments at less than Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively.

The provision introducing the taxation of stock transfers has therefore invited opposition from who have complained that this will stretch their bare working capitals even further.

"Mistakes are bound to be made in the transition period with so many companies dealing with the system for the first time and the government should take that into account." Sanjay Bhatia, head of Ficci's MSME council said.

Greater harassment from tax officials on simple infractions also figure among prime concerns for companies. On this note, companies argue that the monetary threshold for tax authorities to carry out arrests for any offence is expected to be brought down to Rs 50 lakh from the current Rs 1 crore.

"There are apprehensions based on current experience that authorities may abuse the power and harass the genuine tax payers. There is high possibility that authorities may adopt arm twisting tactics to extract undue advantage." a consultation note sent by to the government said.

With the administration of the reformed tax structure being divided among the CGST authorities, companies have complained that intra state transactions will have to deal with two sets of assessment and enforcement agencies.

Also, the new system is expected to refuse tax credit to a MSME if the vendor from whom purchases are being made does not show the same in his return.

While the government has unveiled the new taxation rates for 1,211 products, those for textiles and footwear are yet to be decided.

Since a significant number of in the country are concentrated in the textile industry, apart from leather and footwear, most companies in the sector have their eyes set on the rates.

"However, among those that have been announced, with marble, cement and paint all being placed under higher tax slabs, home costs may go up," Mittal said.

While both marbles and cement have been placed in the highest tax slab of 28 per cent, paints have been kept at the 18 per cent slab.

However, a lower tax burden for light manufacturing, and segments is expected to bring down the cost of raw materials and freight.