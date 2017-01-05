Chasing tax evaders: Is Modi's' war on cash increasing govt coffers?

The government says it plans to cut the amount it borrows by 180 billion rupees

India lowered its borrowing plan for the year ending March 31 by 4.2 per cent, in a sign that the government’s crackdown on tax evaders is helping to increase New Delhi’s coffers. The government says it plans to cut the amount it borrows by 180 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) from its earlier estimate of about 4.25 trillion rupees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November announced a plan to withdraw and replace 500- and 1,000-rupee notes in an effort to cut tax evasion, terrorism and government corruption. The government wasn’t more specific about ...

Anant Vijay Kala