Cheer for employees as tax-free gratuity cap doubled to Rs 2 million

Parliament on Thursday passed a key bill that will empower the government to fix the amount of tax free and the period of with an executive order.

The Rajya Sabha, which has failed to transact any significant business over the last fortnight due to protests by various parties, today passed the Payment of (Amendment) Bill without discussion.

The bill moved by Labour Minister was passed by a voice vote.

The Lok Sabha had given its approval to the important bill last week.

The legislation will enable the government to enhance the ceiling of tax free to Rs 2 million from the existing Rs 1 million for employees falling under the Payment of Act.

After the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, the ceiling of amount for central government employees was doubled to Rs 2 million.

It also allows the government to fix the period of for female employees as deemed to be in continuous service in place of the existing 12 weeks.

The amendment to the payment of law comes in the backdrop of Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 enhancing the maximum period to 26 weeks.