TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Dread filing tax returns? Forms you need to file to claim I-T refund
Business Standard

Cheers! Passports to be in both Hindi and English; kids to pay 10% less fee

Passports would now be in both Hindi and English

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

passport
Passports would now be in both Hindi and English

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today announced that passports would now be in both Hindi and English, and not just in English.

She also announced 10 per cent reduction in passport fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60.



Personal details in passports are now printed only in English.

The external affairs minister was addressing an event to mark 50 years of the Passport Act, 1967.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Cheers! Passports to be in both Hindi and English; kids to pay 10% less fee

Passports would now be in both Hindi and English

Passports would now be in both Hindi and English External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today announced that passports would now be in both Hindi and English, and not just in English.

She also announced 10 per cent reduction in passport fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60.

Personal details in passports are now printed only in English.

The external affairs minister was addressing an event to mark 50 years of the Passport Act, 1967.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Cheers! Passports to be in both Hindi and English; kids to pay 10% less fee

Passports would now be in both Hindi and English

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today announced that passports would now be in both Hindi and English, and not just in English.

She also announced 10 per cent reduction in passport fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60.

Personal details in passports are now printed only in English.

The external affairs minister was addressing an event to mark 50 years of the Passport Act, 1967.

image
Business Standard
177 22