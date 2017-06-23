Cheers! Passports to be in both Hindi and English; kids to pay 10% less fee

Passports would now be in both Hindi and English

External Affairs Minister today announced that passports would now be in both Hindi and English, and not just in English.



She also announced 10 per cent reduction in fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60.



Personal details in passports are now printed only in English.



The external affairs minister was addressing an event to mark 50 years of the Act, 1967.





Press Trust of India