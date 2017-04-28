Chennai entrepreneurs moot incorporation of mediation clause in contracts

TiE Chennai, a network of entrepreneurs in the city, has mooted a suggestion to incorporate mediation in all contracts across small and large enterprises, in order to make business easier.



It has also conducted a session for aspiring entrepreneurs on legal aspects of conducting business, where the do's and don'ts for start-ups with examples from the " affair" were deliberated upon, said the organisation.

Yogendra Vasupal, founder and CEO of online accommodation aggregator Stayzilla, was arrested and had to spend almost a month in jail, following a complaint filed by a vendor. However, according to Vasupal, cash was never a constraint in settling the dispute with the vendor- Jigsaw Advertising and Solutions. Instead, it was a matter of principle he said.

Reflecting on the issue, R Narayanan, President, TiE Chennai, said: "Entrepreneurs tend to get things done and when the judicial system fails them they find other ways and means, not all of them are fair and easy. One self- help measure, that can eventually become a movement, could be to incorporate "mediation" into all contracts across small and large enterprises."

"It is difficult enough to run a startup. Behind the glamour, there is a range of diverse issues and founders have to deal with red tape and corruption," he said while adding that there are innumerable fresh challenges that an has to face on a daily. The prolonged legal and judicial process end up creating "a fertile ground for terrorism and mayhem", adding to the woes of entrepreneurs.