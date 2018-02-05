Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh to present the state budget on February 10

-
ALSO READRaman Singh is now the longest reigning CM of Chhattisgarh BS Round Table: Development driving out rebels, says Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh's govt launches "green gold" offer for Chhattisgarh's red zone State scan: Fight erupts in Chhattisgarh BJP amid graft charges Chhattisgarh farm credit estimated at Rs 292.45 billion in FY19
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh is likely to present the last Budget of his government’s third term on February 10. Singh also holds the finance portfolio.
The Budget session of the Assembly will start on February 5. The state is to go to polls in November.Assembly Speaker Gourishankar Agrawal said the date was finalised in anticipation of House and business advisory committee’s nod.“I feel the session should be longer as it provides a platform for the members to effectively put their opinions and make administrative work efficient,” Agrawal added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU