Statsguru: Government deviates from fiscal road map
Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh to present the state budget on February 10

The state is to go to polls in November

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh
FILE PHOTO: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh speaking at Business Standard Chhattisgarh Round Table 2017

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh is likely to present the last Budget of his government’s third term on February 10. Singh also holds the finance portfolio.

The Budget session of the Assembly will start on February 5. The state is to go to polls in November. Assembly Speaker Gourishankar Agrawal said the date was finalised in anticipation of House and business advisory committee’s nod.“I feel the session should be longer as it provides a platform for the members to effectively put their opinions and make administrative work efficient,” Agrawal added.

First Published: Mon, February 05 2018. 00:58 IST

