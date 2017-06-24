Chhattisgarh farmers: Quiet, but not contented

In the evening of June 15, a police official in the Chhattisgarh capital, Raipur, received an unusual message. He was heading the force deployed to deal with the farmers who were supposed to stage a road blockade the next day. The officer was instructed not to use force even if the agitation turned violent. The Chhattisgarh government did not want what happened in Madhya Pradesh (MP) to happen there. In the neighbouring state, six farmers were killed when the police opened fire on them. The police officer was wary. Instead of directly confronting the farmers, he diverted the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?