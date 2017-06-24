Chhattisgarh farmers: Quiet, but not contented

They want BJP to fulfil promises it had made before elections of 2013

In the evening of June 15, a police official in the Chhattisgarh capital, Raipur, received an unusual message. He was heading the force deployed to deal with the farmers who were supposed to stage a road blockade the next day. The officer was instructed not to use force even if the agitation turned violent. The Chhattisgarh government did not want what happened in Madhya Pradesh (MP) to happen there. In the neighbouring state, six farmers were killed when the police opened fire on them. The police officer was wary. Instead of directly confronting the farmers, he diverted the ...

R Krishna Das