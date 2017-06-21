Chhattisgarh's new portal for mining payment will help curb illegalities

In an effort to ensure ease of doing business, Chhattisgarh on Wednesday became the first state in the country to launch a web-based integrated mines and management system that would enable miners to pay royalty and other mining-related payments at the click of a mouse.



Through the portal Khanij (minerals) Online, users can pay royalty, district mineral foundation (DMF), NMET and other taxes/dues. The project will facilitate auto generation of e-Permit and e-Transit pass, and online submission of production dispatch returns.





The mining department will also have access to real-time information regarding mineral dispatch and revenue collection.

“This will be a major stride towards in the mining sector of the state,” Chief Minister Raman Singh said while launching the portal. The initiatives taken by the mining department will help Chhattisgarh scaling to the top in the ranking list, he added.



All major minerals transportation would be done only by registered vehicles and would be delivered to the licensee or registered end-use plant only. The system will track the movement enabling end-to-end tracking of minerals from its excavation in the mine site to its processing and finally to its end use. This feature will help in curbing illegal mining and transportation of minerals and its diversion.



Mining Secretary Subodh Kumar Singh said in the second phase, the minor minerals will also be included in the list to facilitate small miners use the portal.