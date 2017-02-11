TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Chidambaram links Raghuram Rajan's exit with demonetisation

The minister asked the government to release a letter submitted on the day of his exit

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram. Photo: PTI

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday said that a five-page letter speaking against demonetisation was submitted to the Centre by "someone in the Reserve Bank of India" on the day Raghuram Rajan stepped down from the post of governor of the apex bank.

Chidambaram dared the government to make the letter public.

Chidambaram made this comment at an event organised to launch a book written by him -- Fearless in Opposition, Power and Accountability.

"If the government is transparent, it should make that note (letter) public. The note was written on behalf of RBI. It was about demonetisation arguing why it should not be implemented," Chidambaram.

Chidambaram said demonetisation was one of the reasons why Rajan left.

"They (government) made it so difficult for Rajan to continue and, in retrospect it appears, one of the reason he was made to leave. They wanted to demonetise currency and Raghu was opposed it," Chidambaram said.

Business Standard
Business Standard
