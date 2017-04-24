Chief Ministers want a more consultative NITI Aayog

Chief ministers
on Sunday raised concerns over the impact the goods and services tax (GST) regime was likely to have on farmers, traders and tiny and small-scale sector industries.
Raje said there was “a need to ensure that roles of ISC
and NITI (Aayog) be clearly defined to avoid unnecessary overlaps and confusion”. Vijayan said the Aayog was a poor successor and substitute to the erstwhile Planning Commission.
He said the “space for constructive debate and discussion was shrinking day by day”, and forums like the ISC
and the National Development Council
have become “almost defunct now”. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
said states should get more opportunities to present their issues if NITI Aayog
is to become an effective forum. The meeting was attended by 28 chief ministers.
Chief ministers
of Punjab (Amarinder Singh), West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee) and Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) skipped the event. Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia represented Kejriwal, who was busy with the civic poll elections in Delhi.
In a stinging critique of the NITI Aayog, the Kerala CM said the erstwhile Planning Commission
dealt with issues of the states and “was really a forum for consultation, which to a certain extent stood apart, with some sort of a true federal spirit. Although there is the NITI Aayog
now, I feel that it is in no way a real substitute for the erstwhile Planning Commission.
”
The Rajasthan CM suggested that “NITI Aayog
could provide impetus to resolution of issues and for setting the development agenda if sub-groups/standing committees involving chief ministers
of neighbouring states and Union Cabinet ministers are constituted. Sectoral and regional sub-groups are needed for amicable resolution between regions and states and the Centre and states.” She said the ISC
can work as a think tank on regulation and fiscal issues and for dispute resolution, while the NITI Aayog
should work as a think tank on development and social issues and undertake studies on matters of practical importance.
Vijayan said "cooperative federalism must not remain on fine print in statements and documents but remain alive and vibrant in Centre-state relations." He said to realise the 15-year vision the NITI Aayog
was putting in place, it was time for "a structured mechanism for regular consultation and constant interaction among the chief ministers
for outlining, discussing and strategising the goals, objectives and direction for the national economy." He said the Aayog should be a forum where fiscal matters, state-specific matters and other issues of sensitive nature can be resolved.
On the issue of GST, Raje said Rajasthan was set to clear the State GST
Bill in the next Assembly session, beginning Monday. She also highlighted the need to exempt Rajasthan’s stone mining
industry from high tax. Mining
of marbles, granites, Kota stones and sandstones is facing a slowdown. Raje said her government had exempted sandstone
from VAT, while kota stones attract two per cent and marbles and granites are taxed at 5.5 per cent. Raje said according to the 2015-16 data, 120,000 people are employed in mining
of these stones and its allied industries, generating Rs 3,808 crore.
"Kota stone, marble, sandstone
and granite
are taxed at higher rates in other states. The fitment committee might decide to fit... (these products) in higher tax slabs. I request for consideration of putting marble, Kota stone, sandstone
and granite
in the lower slab of five per cent."
The GST
Council has decided on a four-tier rate structure and the fitment committee will devise a formula for tax rates to be levied on different products and services.
Vijayan said there were concerns that after the GST
roll-out, the states might not be able to protect the interests of the farmers and small traders.
The Karnataka CM said compensation to states for loss of revenue, and its timely release, is important for the successful and sustainable implementation of the GST
regime. “However, no provision has been made for such compensation in Union Budget for 2017-18,” he said.
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said the state assembly will pass the SGST Bill
at a special session to be held from May 8.
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said his government would soon place the SGST Bill
in the Assembly. He also raised concerns on compensation for loss of revenue.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
said his state did not benefit from the greater devolution of central revenue to states after the implementation of the 14th Finance Commission
recommendations. He said Bihar has received Rs 19,000 crore less in 2105-16 and 2016-17 for centrally sponsored schemes.
Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti
raised the issue of safety of students from her state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi
"seconded" her. He "urged states to reach out to these students (of J&K) from time to time".
