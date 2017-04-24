Chief Ministers want a more consultative NITI Aayog

on Sunday raised concerns over the impact the goods and services tax (GST) regime was likely to have on farmers, traders and tiny and small-scale sector industries.

At the meeting in New Delhi, the chief minister (CM) of Left-ruled Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and his counterpart in the (BJP)-ruled Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, spoke of the increasing irrelevance of forums like the (ISC) and the

Raje said there was “a need to ensure that roles of and NITI (Aayog) be clearly defined to avoid unnecessary overlaps and confusion”. Vijayan said the Aayog was a poor successor and substitute to the erstwhile He said the “space for constructive debate and discussion was shrinking day by day”, and forums like the and the have become “almost defunct now”. Karnataka CM said states should get more opportunities to present their issues if is to become an effective forum. The meeting was attended by 28

of Punjab (Amarinder Singh), West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee) and Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) skipped the event. Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia represented Kejriwal, who was busy with the civic poll elections in Delhi.

In a stinging critique of the NITI Aayog, the Kerala CM said the erstwhile dealt with issues of the states and “was really a forum for consultation, which to a certain extent stood apart, with some sort of a true federal spirit. Although there is the now, I feel that it is in no way a real substitute for the erstwhile ”

The Rajasthan CM suggested that “ could provide impetus to resolution of issues and for setting the development agenda if sub-groups/standing committees involving of neighbouring states and Union Cabinet ministers are constituted. Sectoral and regional sub-groups are needed for amicable resolution between regions and states and the Centre and states.” She said the can work as a think tank on regulation and fiscal issues and for dispute resolution, while the should work as a think tank on development and social issues and undertake studies on matters of practical importance.

Vijayan said "cooperative federalism must not remain on fine print in statements and documents but remain alive and vibrant in Centre-state relations." He said to realise the 15-year vision the was putting in place, it was time for "a structured mechanism for regular consultation and constant interaction among the for outlining, discussing and strategising the goals, objectives and direction for the national economy." He said the Aayog should be a forum where fiscal matters, state-specific matters and other issues of sensitive nature can be resolved.

On the issue of GST, Raje said Rajasthan was set to clear the State Bill in the next Assembly session, beginning Monday. She also highlighted the need to exempt Rajasthan’s stone industry from high tax. of marbles, granites, Kota stones and sandstones is facing a slowdown. Raje said her government had exempted from VAT, while kota stones attract two per cent and marbles and granites are taxed at 5.5 per cent. Raje said according to the 2015-16 data, 120,000 people are employed in of these stones and its allied industries, generating Rs 3,808 crore.

"Kota stone, marble, and are taxed at higher rates in other states. The fitment committee might decide to fit... (these products) in higher tax slabs. I request for consideration of putting marble, Kota stone, and in the lower slab of five per cent."

The Council has decided on a four-tier rate structure and the fitment committee will devise a formula for tax rates to be levied on different products and services.

Vijayan said there were concerns that after the roll-out, the states might not be able to protect the interests of the farmers and small traders.

The Karnataka CM said compensation to states for loss of revenue, and its timely release, is important for the successful and sustainable implementation of the regime. “However, no provision has been made for such compensation in Union Budget for 2017-18,” he said.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said the state assembly will pass the at a special session to be held from May 8.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said his government would soon place the in the Assembly. He also raised concerns on compensation for loss of revenue.

Bihar CM said his state did not benefit from the greater devolution of central revenue to states after the implementation of the recommendations. He said Bihar has received Rs 19,000 crore less in 2105-16 and 2016-17 for centrally sponsored schemes.

On the devolution, Vijayan and also expressed concerns at the Centre not supporting key social welfare schemes.

Jammu and Kashmir CM raised the issue of safety of students from her state. Prime Minister "seconded" her. He "urged states to reach out to these students (of J&K) from time to time".