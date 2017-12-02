China benefiting from 'demonetisation blow' to Indian economy: Manmohan

Former Prime Minister on Saturday launched a scathing attack against government, saying none of the objectives of have been met.

Addressing professionals and businessmen in Surat before the crucial Gujarat polls, he said, " cost us Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the economy. converted black money to white while poor suffered. rate in the first quarter fell to 5.7%. Even if the growth reaches to 6.7% in 2017-18, it is still less than UPA's 10 year average of 10.6%."

He further added, "I invoke memories of more than 100 people who lost their lives while standing in queues as a result of I say with immense pain and a sense of deep responsibility that the 8th of November was a black day for our economy and democracy."

The former prime minister was of the view that China was benefiting from ' blow' to "In the first half of 2016-17, India's imports from China have gone up unprecedented," he said.