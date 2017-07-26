Chinese media: Doval visit won't sway China over border standoff with India

A signboard is seen from the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: Reuters

Continuing their tirade against India, the state owned has said the upcoming visit of Indian National Security Adviser to is only meant for meet and not for solving the current border standoff between the two sides.

In an editorial titled "Doval visit won't sway over border standoff", the Global Times said, "The National Security Advisers' meeting is a routine conference held in preparation for the Summit, and is not a platform to address Sino-Indian border skirmishes."

The Chinese daily said that the Indian media is pinning high hopes on Doval's upcoming trip to settle the ongoing dispute.

The editorial comes at a time when Doval, will be travelling to to attend a meeting on 27 and 28 July.

The daily reiterated Beijing's firm stand that India's withdrawal along the disputed border is must for any meaningful dialogue between the two sides to solve the issue.

"The Chinese side will not talk with on the issue before the Indian troops' unconditional withdrawal from Chinese territory. New Delhi should give up its illusions, and Doval's visit is most certainly not an opportunity to settle the standoff in accordance with India's will," it said.

The daily further said that Doval will inevitably be disappointed if he attempts to bargain with over the border disputes.

"India's unconditional withdrawal is China's bottom line. The Chinese government's strong determination requesting Indian troop's withdrawal is backed by all Chinese people who are firm that we can't lose one inch of Chinese territory," the editorial read.

"Indian media outlets are exploring "dignified" ways to pull back its troops. We believe that if complies with international laws, then the withdrawal will display dignity. has no obligation to coordinate with New Delhi to withdraw its troops or suspend its road construction," it added.

The editorial warned that People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces are being deployed to the border area, and will take effective countermeasures if refuses to pull back voluntarily.

It said that the PLA is capable enough to take actions that neither Indian troops nor the government can afford.

"We don't believe is willing and determined to have an all-out military showdown with If it chooses this path, will fight to the end to safeguard its territory and resist being deterred or hijacked by any force. New Delhi will have to pay a heavy price," it said.

Indian and Chinese troops continue to be locked in a standoff in Doklam and both sides have moved additional troops, ammunition and military equipment to the area.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of has beefed up its defence in a region south of the Kunlun Mountains under the pretext of conducting a military exercise near Tibet.

Hardware has been moved simultaneously by road and rail by China's western theatre command, which oversees the restive regions of Xinjiang and Tibet,and handles, among others, border issues with India, media reports have said.

This show of strength is being projected by as a warning to by to back off from its objection to constructing a road at the Doklam tri-junction.

Earlier,the External Affairs Ministry of (MEA) reiterated that differences between and should not and would not be allowed to become disputes, and added that communication between the two governments have never ceased, nor have been broken.

The stand-off emerged after Chinese troops were stopped by the Indian Armyfrom construction roads in the Doklam border.

claims Sikkim border as part of its territory, while has said that the area falls on their side as per the 1890 treaty signed between British and

Consequently, suspended the annual Kailash Manasarovar yatra and conceded that the decision to suspend the pilgrimage was due to the border scuffle.

It also alleged that the Indian troops had crossed the Sikkim sector of the Indo- border. has accused New Delhi of violating a convention signed in 1890 between Britain and relating to Sikkim and Tibet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)