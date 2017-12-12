JUST IN
Christmas-New Year airfares aren't hitting the roof yet

Increase in network and fleet expansion by domestic carriers have resulted in airfares not climbing steeply

Press trust of India 

Photo: Shutterstock

Better connectivity and increased capacities have ensured air fares are not flying through the roof during the week of Christmas-New Year both in the domestic sectors as well as key international tourism hotspots people throng to during this season. While domestic sectors like Delhi-Goa, Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Kochi and Mumbai-Kochi are costly by low single digits to almost 25 per cent, tickets to New York and Washington and London are down by 27 per cent. Increase in network and fleet expansion by domestic carriers have resulted in airfares not climbing steeply, says John Nair, business travel head at Cox & Kings, a Thomas Cook arm.

