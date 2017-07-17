TRENDING ON BS
Cigarettes get costlier: GST Council decides to increase cess over 28% tax

FM Jaitley announced that the new rate would be applicable from midnight of July 17

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday announced that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which met earlier in the day to fix the tax rate for tobacco products, among other things, had decided to increase the cess on cigarettes, over and above the highest GST slab of 28 per cent and 5 per cent ad valorem.

This was meant to take away the windfall cigarette manufacturers were making, Jaitley said, adding that the changes proposed by the GST Council would apply from midnight tonight.


The change in cess on cigarettes would get the government Rs 5,000 cr additional revenue, the finance minister further said.

