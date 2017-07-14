Clean Ganga mission: Two ministries sign MoU to create skilled manpower

The ministry of water resources will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry tomorrow to create for various works related to the Clean Ganga mission, an official statement said.



The government aims to develop for laying sewerage pipeline, plumbing work, construction of toilets, civil masonry works, waste collection and its disposal activities through the



The will help develop skills for preparing products from pious waste materials such as flowers, leaves, coconuts, hair and associate plastic bags and bottles, and their proper packaging and promotion of such products."The will also help in developing skills for operation and maintenance of pumps and STPs," the statement said.The water resources ministry will develop the market for reuse/recycle of treated wastewater to be released from sewage treatment plants/effluent treatment plants for various non-potable purposes.It will also ensure necessary coordination and support from the state governments and state-level implementing agencies for various activities to be undertaken by the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry as part of the Namami Gange programme.The ministry will mobilise resources for the creation of Pradhan Mantri Namami Gange Kaushal Kendras in 60 districts, covered under the Namami Gange programme, the statement said.It will also take initiative and develop the programme for capacity building and traditional activities such as packaging and promotion of industrial products.The will remain in effect for a period of three years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)