Cleaver falls on sale, purchase of cattle for slaughter

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest has banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter — a move that could hurt the country’s burgeoning

Animals, including cattle and buffaloes, can only be bought and sold for agriculture purposes. The total meat market is worth around Rs 1,00,000 crore.



The environment ministry’s notification evoked strong reactions from traders, and political parties.

said the ban could hit trade as around 90 per cent of cattle slaughtered is bought from organised mandis.

“We have to shut down our business and move out because around 90 per cent of our daily animal requirement is sourced from such mandis. The notification will sign a death knell for small and marginal farmers, as they won’t be able to sell their old cattle anywhere,” D B Sabharwal, secretary-general of All India Meat and Livestock Exporters Association, told Business Standard.

The rules define cattle as a bovine animal, including bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, heifers, calves and camels.

He said his association was trying to talk to the government to withdrawn or modify the notification and was going through all its details. The notification was issued on May 23.

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said the new rules were “specific” and aimed to regulate the sale of cattle. He clarified that the provisions only applied to animals in livestock markets and animals seized as case properties, adding these did not cover other areas.

All existing functional animal markets across the country will have to register themselves under the district animal market monitoring committee within three months of the notification (May 23).

Reacting to the notification, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Centre’s rules were part of its efforts to further Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) agenda in the country.

“The Sangh parivar unleashed violence in many parts of the country in the name of protesting cow slaughter. Crores of people in the country slaughter cattle for their food,” Vijayan said.

Kerala’s Agriculture Minister said the Centre’s decision was unacceptable and unconstitutional, while the Left-leaning Student federation of India (SFI) has decided to organise a beef fest in 210 centres across the state.

India is a global leader in buffalo meat trade. Exports grew at a compound annual rate of 29 per cent between 2007-08 and 2015-16 to Rs 26,685 crore, from Rs 3,533 crore. The country is also the largest producer of milk, of which over 50 per cent comes from buffaloes.

According to the notification, a member secretary of an animal market committee will have to ensure that no person brings a young animal to the market.

“No persons shall bring cattle to the animal market unless upon arrival they have furnished a written declaration signed by the owner of the cattle, stating the name and address of the owner, with a copy of the photo identification proof. Giving details of the identification of the cattle and stating that it has not been brought to market for sale for slaughter,” the notification said.

The notification also banned holding of any animal market within 25 km of any state border and 50 km of any international border, ostensibly to stop smuggling of cattle.

A senior environment ministry official told PTI the notification was in the direction of animal welfare.

The notification described the “animal market” as a place or sale-yard where animals are brought from other places and exposed for sale or auction and includes lairage adjoining a market or a slaughterhouse.

N G Jayasimha, former member of legal sub-committee of Animal Welfare Board of India, said due to the present system of open markets that allow trade of both milch and slaughter animals, and multiple buyers and sellers, it becomes impossible to trace an animal back to its farm of origin.



“Hence, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, has been notified. The rules prohibit the sale of animals for slaughter through livestock markets so that animals for slaughter could be sought directly from farms, thus, ensuring traceability and food safety,” he said.