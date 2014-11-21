Clock ticks on reforms, meeting fiscal deficit target looks difficult

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a long list of pro-growth measures to implement over the next four months, but time may have already run out to breathe enough life into the economy to meet the tough 2014-15 fiscal deficit target. Modi's election victory in May unleashed a rush of money from foreign portfolios betting the reformist prime minister would drive a quick recovery. That has yet to materialise, with both factory utilisation and capital spending low. Parliament convenes on Monday for a month-long session in which the government is confident of passing ...